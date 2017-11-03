WEST BRANCH, Iowa (AP) — A substitute teacher who pleaded guilty to being drunk at an eastern Iowa school has lost her state license.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Board of Education Examiners suspended the teaching license of 60-year-old Kiaya Rickard-Urban for a minimum of two years. She can then apply for reinstatement.

Rickard-Urban had a blood alcohol content of 0.192 when tested at West Branch High School in West Branch in October 2016. Students had reported to administrators that Richard-Urban smelled of alcohol and wasn’t acting right.

Court documents say Rickard-Urban pleaded guilty in December to first-offense public intoxication. She received a suspended jail sentence, a year of probation and was ordered to undergo substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

