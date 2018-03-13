MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a substitute teacher died before the school day began last week near Medford.
The Mail Tribune reported Tuesday that the Southern Oregon Education Service District confirmed the death happened March 9 at Crater High School.
Central Point Superintendent Samantha Steele said in a statement that Michael Bradley experienced a “major medical event” while preparing for classes.
District Interim Human Resources Manager Jack Musser declined to provide additional details, citing respect for the family.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
Jackson County Fire District 3 spokeswoman Ashley Blakely says a single emergency unit responded to a medical call there at 8:09 a.m. Friday.
___
Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/