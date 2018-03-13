MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a substitute teacher died before the school day began last week near Medford.

The Mail Tribune reported Tuesday that the Southern Oregon Education Service District confirmed the death happened March 9 at Crater High School.

Central Point Superintendent Samantha Steele said in a statement that Michael Bradley experienced a “major medical event” while preparing for classes.

District Interim Human Resources Manager Jack Musser declined to provide additional details, citing respect for the family.

Jackson County Fire District 3 spokeswoman Ashley Blakely says a single emergency unit responded to a medical call there at 8:09 a.m. Friday.

