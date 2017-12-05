STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum is adding more zoom to its room.

The museum is undergoing a renovation at its location in the old Sturgis Post Office. Construction is expected to be completed by 2019.

Executive director Myrick Robbins tells the Black Hills Pioneer the remodel will add 2,000 square feet to the upper level of the museum. Robbins says the museum will include anything that has to do with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which began in 1938.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame opened in 2001 in an old church building before moving to its present location in 2002.

Robbins also is spearheading a campaign to build a new museum focusing on those inducted into the museum’s hall of fame at a site just off Interstate 90.

___

Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com