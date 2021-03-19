Gregg Shore prosecuted high-profile cases in a suburb of Philadelphia, earning a six-figure salary and reaching the second-highest post in a district attorney’s office.

He also made DoorDash deliveries during work hours, an infraction that resulted in his demotion this week and a sharp reprimand from the district attorney.

Shore, who had been an assistant district attorney in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, admitted to making a mistake in an interview with KYW Radio, the station that broke the news. He did not publicly disclose his reasons for taking the side job, saying they were personal.

Shore could not immediately be reached for comment. He earned $125,435 in 2019, according to public records.

Shore told KYW that he mostly delivered at night.

“However, I made the incredibly poor decision to deliver during the workday at times,” he said. “In doing so I realize that I betrayed my boss, my colleagues, and most importantly, the citizens of Bucks County.”

In announcing the demotion Thursday, District Attorney Matt Weintraub did not hide his disappointment.

“What he has done is indefensible, thoughtless, selfish and so stupid. It’s senseless,” he said in a video statement.

“I don’t know why he did this,” he added. “Only he has the answer, and I’ll admit to you, I’m very angry and I’m upset.”

Shore was replaced as second in command by Jennifer Schorn, who has been with the office since 1999.

Shore has been a prosecutor for 19 years, working for the Pennsylvania attorney general and Lehigh County. He was the state’s deputy secretary of labor from 2011 to 2015.

Weintraub credited him with starting the county’s insurance fraud unit and for prosecuting several high-profile cases, including the murder trials of Sean Kratz and Cosmo DiNardo after four people were killed in 2017.

The district attorney cited Shore’s record of public service as one reason he did not simply fire him, which he said would have been “easier and politically expedient.” Shore had a history of “always being there to answer the call, including during these DoorDash times,” he said.

“Will he be able to withstand the pressure and the scrutiny and the shame that his conduct has brought upon himself?” Weintraub asked. “I don’t know. But for now, I’m giving him that chance. He has a shot at redemption.”

DoorDash says its drivers are paid between $2 and $10 per delivery, plus tips and occasional bonuses. In 2019, the company’s chief executive, Tony Xu, said the average driver earned $17.50 an hour, although it defined an hour as time spent doing pickups and deliveries, not counting time waiting for orders to come in.

In 2019, the company changed its pay model after a New York Times article detailed how customer tips effectively went to the company instead of to drivers.

The demand for food delivery soared during the coronavirus pandemic, and many unemployed workers turned to the app for income. But drivers have described difficult working conditions and erratic pay, as they are treated as freelancers without benefits.