LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A study by the University of Wyoming has found that hunters, anglers and wildlife viewers spent nearly $800 million in the state in 2016.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the activity from this group accounted for more than 9,600 jobs and more than $260 million in labor income, adding up to more than $1 billion in economic activity across the state.

According to the study, hunters spent about $126 million on travel and $80 million on equipment. Anglers spent $164 million on travel and $22 million on equipment. Wildlife viewers spent $335 million on travel and $30 million on equipment. Related licenses accounted for about $30 million.

The study, which was requested by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, shows spending by nonresidents of Wyoming accounted for $532 million.

___

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com