MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A new study has found Vermont’s school district consolidation law will cost almost $31 million for the state.

The law, Act 46, was set up in phases so districts that were able to get merger plans approved earlier would receive financial incentives. Vermont Public Radio reports a large number of districts took advantage of this — more than the state anticipated.

State Agency of Education finance manager Brad James says the state was surprised at the number of districts that chose to merge. About 75 percent of the state’s districts were able to get their merger plans approved before a Nov. 30 deadline.

According to the Joint Fiscal Office study, Vermont will spend about $25 million through 2019 on homestead incentives and $6 million has been used to assist districts.