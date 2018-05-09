BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study says tick-borne illnesses have increased in Vermont.

The study released last week shows Vermont had 6,161 cases of illness caused by tick-borne diseases between 2004 and 2016.

Vermont Agency of Agriculture entomologist Judy Rosovsky tells the Burlington Free Press that climate change may be responsible for the increase. Rosovsky says the insects have a better chance of survival in the fall and spring if there’s no snow and temperatures are warmer.

Authorities warn that a decline in the tick population this year in Vermont won’t last.

According to the state Department of Health, 99 percent of all reported tick-borne diseases are caused by the blacklegged tick. The ticks carry bacteria that can cause Lyme and Anaplasmosis diseases.

