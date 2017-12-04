SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A state study says a tunnel to replace a mile of aging highway in Syracuse is feasible but would cost up to $4.5 billion and take a decade to build.
Some elected officials continue to favor a tunnel to replace a 1.2-mile section of Interstate 81. But Democratic Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner says it would be too expensive and take too long to complete.
The study was ordered by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who wanted five alternatives considered. They include the tunnel, a boulevard, a depressed highway, a hybrid community grid-tunnel and a hybrid depressed highway-community grid.
The report found the depressed highway alternatives detrimental to the city.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani rules out Yankees, several other teams; Mariners considered a finalist
- Instant analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' convincing 24-10 win over the Eagles
The Department of Transportation will make a decision on the project in the coming weeks.