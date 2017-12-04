SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A state study says a tunnel to replace a mile of aging highway in Syracuse is feasible but would cost up to $4.5 billion and take a decade to build.

Some elected officials continue to favor a tunnel to replace a 1.2-mile section of Interstate 81. But Democratic Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner says it would be too expensive and take too long to complete.

The study was ordered by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who wanted five alternatives considered. They include the tunnel, a boulevard, a depressed highway, a hybrid community grid-tunnel and a hybrid depressed highway-community grid.

The report found the depressed highway alternatives detrimental to the city.

The Department of Transportation will make a decision on the project in the coming weeks.