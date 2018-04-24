ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal government study says New York state’s arts and cultural industries pump more than $114 billion into the state economy.
The nation’s economic output through the arts was analyzed by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The study found that New York state’s arts and cultural industries employ more than 460,000 people and award $46.7 billion in compensation.
According to the research, the state’s economic impact from those industries accounts for 15 percent of the total $760 billion generated by the arts nationwide.
The study points to motion pictures as the state’s top arts and cultural industry, contributing more than $28 billion to the state economy.