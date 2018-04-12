ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A study commissioned by Virginia transportation officials recommends eventually rerouting part of a road that crosses Natural Bridge, the landmark limestone arch.

The findings of the study led by a Radford University geologist were released this week.

It found that the formation remains safe for the travelling public. But it says weak areas of the sides and beneath the rock formation and gorge will result in occasional local rock fall events.

It also says vehicular traffic should eventually be removed.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Slack says work on find other alignments for U.S. Route 11 is already underway.

He says preliminary possibilities could be made public this summer.