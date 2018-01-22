MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A study shows that Minnesota is imprisoning more people despite a decline in the crime rate.

The Star Tribune reports that Pew Charitable Trusts says the state’s incarceration rate rose 1 percent from 2008 to 2016, despite a 24 percent dip in overall crime. Minnesota is one of a dozen states to see prison populations increase during that time period. In contrast, Wisconsin’s prison rate fell by 26 percent.

Kelly Lyn Mitchell and Richard Frase study incarceration rates at the University of Minnesota. They say a 55 percent increase in felony charges across Minnesota has contributed to the rising incarcerate rate.

The researchers say there’s also a high number of Minnesota residents on probation or post-prison supervised release who violate their release terms and end up back in prison.

