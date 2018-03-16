BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A new study finds that Indiana is one of a handful of states that have seen rising enrollment in college foreign language courses.

The study conducted by the Modern Language Association shows that while enrollment in language courses other than English fell 9.2 percent at the nation’s colleges and universities between fall 2013 and fall 2016, four states showed increases.

The Herald Times reports that Indiana led the way with an 8 percent increase, driven in part by growing interest among Indiana University students in foreign language courses.

The university requires its students to take a foreign language as part of its commitment to make IU a globally engaged institution.

A university official says more than 50 different languages are regularly taught on the Bloomington campus.

