ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A study indicates the demand for Utah housing is exceeding the supply, resulting in rising prices that could affect some households more than others.

The Spectrum reports the University of Utah study made public Tuesday has found that the increase of housing prices is outpacing wage growth, which could place a severe cost burden on households below the median income.

The study by the university’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute shows that housing prices have increased by 3.32 percent each year for the past 26 years. Household incomes increased by 0.36 percent each year during the same period.

According to the report, the construction of housing units had exceeded the number of people needing homes over the past four decades. The numbers have flipped in recent years.

