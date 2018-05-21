HONOLULU (AP) — Child Care Aware of America has released a resource map that shows nearly half of Hawaii’s children under the age of 6 lack access to quality, affordable child care.

The Star-Advertiser reported Monday that the state has a shortfall of more than 30,000 licensed child care slots, leaving half of children of working parents under 6 years old without access to quality child care.

Child Care Aware of America released an interactive map that offers an analysis of supply and demand, infant and toddler care, child care cost by region and policy recommendations.

Lynette Fraga, executive director of Child Care Aware of America, said the “deficits in quality child care slots should serve as a wake-up call to Hawaii’s policymakers and as a call to action for Hawaiian families.”

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com