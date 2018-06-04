INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A University of Indianapolis study has found that a law allowing authorities to temporarily remove guns from those considered a risk to others or themselves has helped reduce Indiana’s firearm-related suicides.
The Indianapolis Star reports that the study appeared in this month’s issue of the journal Psychiatric Services and examined the state’s so-called “red flag” law.
Aaron Kivisto is an assistant professor of clinical psychology and the lead author of the paper. He says firearm-related suicides have decreased about 7.5 percent over the past decade. Kivisto says there were no significant increases in suicides by other means during that time period.
Kivisto says the law allows authorities to remove a gun without a warrant. He says a hearing with a judge is then scheduled to review the situation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Car careens onto field during boys' baseball game, killing 1
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com