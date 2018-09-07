TORONTO (AP) — USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative on Friday expanded on its previous findings regarding diversity in film criticism to give a more detailed look at what researchers conclude is a not level playing field for critics.

The study, the second part in a three-part series, evaluated the Rotten Tomatoes reviews for the top 300 highest grossing films from 2015 through 2017. It found that 67.1 of the critics were male, 32.9 percent were female and that of critics with an “ascertainable” race or ethnicity, 23.2 percent were from minority groups while 76.8 percent were white.

According to the study, entertainment trade publications contained the lowest percentage of female “top” critics on Rotten Tomatoes. General news outlets fared the best with 34.6 percent of reviews written by female “top” critics.