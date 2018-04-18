OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Scientists, emergency managers and others have released a study describing plausible impacts from a hypothetical magnitude 7 earthquake on the Hayward fault, which has long been considered a major threat to the San Francisco Bay region.

The scenario — called “HayWired” — was released Wednesday, the 112th anniversary of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake.

It’s intended as a guide for residents and policymakers on earthquake-risk reduction

The scenario envisions the epicenter under the East Bay city of Oakland and a rupture extending along 52 miles (84 kilometers) of the fault.

Impacts include 800 deaths, 18,000 injuries, building collapses, raging fires and property and direct business losses topping $82 billion.

Damage from the main shock and factors such as fires and utility outages could displace about 411,000 people.