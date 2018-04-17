BALTIMORE (AP) — A new study says black workers in Baltimore earn far less than whites, regardless of industry.

The Baltimore Sun cites the study released Monday that says blacks in the city earned about half of what white workers earned, a median of $38,688 compared to $76,992.

The Associated Black Charities of Maryland says it commissioned the study to better understand racial patterns of employment. It says understanding is the first step toward removing systemic barriers that block people of color from opportunities.

The study also found the region’s black workers are concentrated in low-wage industries and have a higher job turnover rate than whites. An analysis of racial differences in employment, job growth, earnings and turnover by the University of Baltimore’s Jacob France Institute found racial disparities in nearly every industry.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com