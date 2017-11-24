FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Scientists say the Arctic warmed at a higher rate than previously estimated, refuting the concept of a climate change hiatus between 1998 and 2012.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that in a new study published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Climate Change, scientists analyzed temperature data collected from buoys drifting in the Arctic Ocean to create a more accurate average.

Xiangdong Zhang, who is a scientist at the University of Alaska’s International Arctic Research Center, and his colleagues collected the new data set of global surface temperatures, which led to changing the assumption of a slower warming rate.

Zhang says the rate of global warming continued to rise at 0.112 degrees Celsius (0.2 degrees Fahrenheit) per decade. He says the data confirms that warming did not pause.

