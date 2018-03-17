LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A study examining the future of War Memorial Stadium estimates the 70-year-old venue needs about $17 million in repairs and upgrades to stay in useful condition.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the $160,000 study suggests 34 improvements to maintain the Little Rock facility, including replacing field turf and expanding food service spaces.

The study noted most stadiums outlive their usefulness after 45 years; War Memorial is 70.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have played a football game at the venue every year since it opened in 1948.

The last scheduled game before the contract the school has with the state’s parks and tourism department runs out is against the University of Mississippi in October.

The school announced earlier that the annual Red-White spring game will be at War Memorial on April 7.

