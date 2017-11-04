NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant is getting nearly $1 million to figure out how to raise the tiny crustaceans called copepods (KOH-pee-pahdz) for commercial sale as food for newly hatched saltwater fish.

The two-state program also got $100,000 to help pay travel costs for oyster farmers and business owners who want to attend the Oyster South Symposium and other business meetings and workshops.

Louisiana Sea Grant is getting nearly $88,000 for its program to breed oysters with extra chromosomes so their spawn will grow faster than normal oysters and stay fatter year-round. Researchers hope to breed two sets — one that’s resistant to a disease called Dermo, and another that can thrive in waters with lower salinity than most oysters like.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the grants Tuesday.