CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A group of Natrona County High School students is planning to walk out of class next week to show solidarity with the victims of school shootings and not as a statement against guns.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the walkout is set for Wednesday morning, three weeks after 17 people were gunned down in a Florida high school by a former student carrying an assault weapon.

Hunter Bullard, a senior and one of the primary organizers, says she expects at least 50 students to participate, and the event was intentionally not scheduled on the same day as a nationwide high school walkout.

She says the goal is to show solidarity and to set the Casper action away from the more gun control-centered national protest.

