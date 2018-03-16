MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — Three students suffered flash burns to the face during a science experiment at a middle school in southern Oregon.
The Daily Courier reports one victim was taken to a hospital Friday and the others were evaluated at the scene and released to their parents.
The classroom at Fleming Middle School north of Grants Pass was temporarily evacuated. School and fire officials did not immediately reveal what substance caused the problem, but described it as non-hazardous.
Information from: Daily Courier, http://www.thedailycourier.com