CINCINNATI (AP) — University students have sued their Ohio school over an anti-abortion protest display they wanted to set up.

Attorneys for Alliance Defending Freedom filed the lawsuit this week against Miami University on behalf of Students for Life. The lawsuit alleges Miami officials violated the students’ free speech rights by effectively shutting down their display of crosses at Miami’s Hamilton campus.

The lawsuit says the group has regularly conducted the display, along with an explanatory sign. It alleges a Miami official refused to allow it this year, unless warning signs about its content were posted around campus.

Miami spokeswoman Claire Wagner says the lawsuit appears to have resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding, and Miami will “address any potential mistake.”

The lawsuit seeks changes to university policy and unspecified monetary damages.