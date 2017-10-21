WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — Dartmouth College students have begun engineering work on a project to build a walking trail in White River Junction, though one of the landowners in the proposed path opposes the plan.

Supporters of the trail say it will give residents of the Latham Works Lane neighborhood a practical and beautiful path to downtown past a set of railroad tracks and along the White and Connecticut Rivers. The School of Engineering at Dartmouth has agreed to have students provide engineering services for free, and the students have begun taking measurements and performing land surveys.

But the proposed trail crosses land owned by Jennifer Lamoureux, who told the Valley News she has privacy and safety concerns about increasing foot traffic through her backyard. Community organizer Cat Buxton says those concerns will be addressed.

