PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some students who missed school due to a snowstorm in Maine are walking out of class to protest gun violence a day after most of the rest of country.

Schools all over the country were the site of walkouts Wednesday, but most Maine schools were closed because of a storm that dumped two feet of snow on some parts of the state. Students at schools including Portland High School, Biddeford High School and Baxter Academy for Technology and Science held walkouts Thursday.

One school district in the Bingham area had said students would be given the opportunity to discuss their views inside the school building, but not outside of it. A spokeswoman said neither had happened as of noon on Thursday.

A handful of Maine walkouts took place Wednesday.