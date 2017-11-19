SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Five current and former students are seeking $55 million in damages in a lawsuit that says they were exposed to toxic mold while living in three dormitories at a South Carolina college.
Multiple media outlets report the five have sued Morris College, a historically black liberal arts college in Sumter. They say they were exposed to mold and other hazardous substances while living in the three dorms in 2013.
The lawsuit says that in addition to the mold, other health hazards included leaking and clogged plumbing; defective electrical outlets and wiring; insect infestation and holes in walls, window frames and doors.
Morris College attorney Thomas Levy said he hadn’t reviewed the lawsuit yet. The school’s interim president, Dr. Leroy Staggers, said in October that some students would be relocated.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Seattle hits record high for income inequality, now rivals San Francisco
- Seahawks' Kam Chancellor likely out for season, report says, but Pete Carroll says nothing official yet WATCH