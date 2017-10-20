CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. (AP) — Some New Jersey high school students say they are being punished for staging a walkout after a teacher told a class to “speak American.”
Dozens of students walked out of Cliffside Park High School on Monday.
Some of the students told The Record they have been given punishments ranging from detention to multiday suspensions.
The school district told the newspaper on Thursday that a freshman and a junior have received suspensions this week. The reasons were not released.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- As Confederate statues fall, this Washington town is creating a monument to its black founder VIEW
Sophomore Anthony Campos, who received two Saturday detentions, says he feels it is wrong and says students have got to stand up for what they believe in.
The protest stemmed from a video clip in which a teacher in the heavily-Hispanic district admonished a student to “speak American.”
___
Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com