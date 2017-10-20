CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. (AP) — Some New Jersey high school students say they are being punished for staging a walkout after a teacher told a class to “speak American.”

Dozens of students walked out of Cliffside Park High School on Monday.

Some of the students told The Record they have been given punishments ranging from detention to multiday suspensions.

The school district told the newspaper on Thursday that a freshman and a junior have received suspensions this week. The reasons were not released.

Sophomore Anthony Campos, who received two Saturday detentions, says he feels it is wrong and says students have got to stand up for what they believe in.

The protest stemmed from a video clip in which a teacher in the heavily-Hispanic district admonished a student to “speak American.”

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com