CLEVELAND (AP) — Students in a high school auto repair program have returned a rebuilt Cleveland police cruiser destroyed during the celebration of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ NBA championship in June 2016.
WJW-TV reports city officials listed the cruiser as a total loss after over-exuberant fans jumped on the roof of the cruiser, broke its windows and caused extensive damage. A teacher at Max Hayes High School approached the city about allowing students to rebuild it.
Students recently gave back the cruiser, which will be returned to service. Cleveland’s commissioner for vehicle maintenance says the students’ work saved the city around $10,000 and called the rebuild “fantastic.” The city had planned to scrap the cruiser for parts.
Max Hayes senior Percy Bouldin says the project provided motivation for him to go to school.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
___
Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com