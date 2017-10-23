YORK, Maine (AP) — More than 200 students have gathered to show support for a 14-year-old gay student who was bullied at York High School in Maine.

Students and parents say the bullying was brought to the attention of the school administrators, but that not enough was done to stop it.

On Monday, the rally started early and more than 100 protesters remained after classes started.

The student who was subject of the bullying was surrounded by friends at the event. He told the Portsmouth Herald that the turnout shows the bullies are outnumbered by good people.

Principal Karl Francis said in a statement that “all students” should feel safe at York High School and that the rally “signified a statement of unity and respect for all York students.”