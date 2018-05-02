EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Students in Vermont walked out of class to show their support for gun rights, following a wave of nationwide student protests calling for stricter gun legislation.

About 100 East Montpelier students walked out of class Wednesday, saying that there are solutions to prevent school shootings besides restricting gun rights. Washington Central School Superintendent Bill Kimball tells WCAX-TV that the administration supports students’ decisions to demonstrate their beliefs freely.

Senior student Harley DeWald-Emick says each side has valid arguments, and added requiring gun safes could be a start to a solution.

There were no sanctions for students who participated in the walkout, the same as when students walked out in March.

