CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The bicentennial celebration of the New Hampshire Statehouse continues with students being honored for their essays about the building and its present-day meaning.

The Statehouse turns 200 next year, but several events already have been held to mark the anniversary. Last year, a bicentennial commission held a poster contest. This year, there was an essay contest, and next year there will be a multi-media art competition.

Winners of the essay contest were at the Statehouse on Wednesday to receive citations from the governor and other state officials. Michael Chambers of Atkinson Academy won first place in the elementary school division, Frank Zhou of Ross A. Lurgio Middle School in Bedford was the top finisher among middle-schoolers and Adelaide Canney from Pinkerton Academy in Derry won the high school award.