VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Students at the University of South Dakota’s law school say there aren’t enough bathrooms for women.

The Argus Leader reports the law school has about half the bathroom options for women as it does for men, yet women make up more than 40 percent of the law school’s roughly 200 students.

Students have voiced concerns about long lines for stalls during 10-minute breaks between classes.

The issue came up during a meeting last week of the task force that’s considers whether to relocate the school to Sioux Falls.

The task force’s chairman, Rep. Mark Mickelson, says it’s not the panel’s job to decide if the school needs to “put up walls or add toilets.”

The school’s marketing director says she’s not sure if bathrooms are on the school’s building plan but that doesn’t mean they won’t be added.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com