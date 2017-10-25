SHELBURN, Ind. (AP) — Educators in western Indiana are working to help schoolchildren cope following the deaths of two of their classmates in a weekend fire that also killed their grandmother.
The Sullivan County Coroner’s Office says 60-year-old Patsy Hughes of Shelburn died in the fire Saturday morning. Authorities were awaiting the results of DNA testing to positively identify the children, but obituaries say 7-year-old Zachary Hughes and 5-year-old Jude Tamm died.
The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports that Zachary Hughes was a first-grader at Northeast North Elementary School in Farmersburg and Jude was in preschool at Northeast East Elementary in Hymera.
Zachary’s classmates on Tuesday made memory cards for the boys’ mother.
The fire was reported about 3:20 a.m. Saturday along Indiana 48 east of Shelburn, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.
Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com