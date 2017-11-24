EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene woman has accepted a $30,000 settlement from a school district and a nonprofit organization that she sued after her blind son who has autism was injured during an outburst at school.

The Register-Guard reports Bethel School District officials this week released a copy of a settlement agreement that it and nonprofit Bridgeway House reached with Jennifer Canaday.

Canaday sought up to $610,000 in a lawsuit she filed last year in Lane County Circuit Court on behalf of her now-adult son, Zane Davis.

The suit alleged that during an incident at Willamette High School in 2014, Bridgeway House employees provoked Davis and then failed to stop him from injuring himself during an outburst.

Bridgeway House contracts with school districts. Executive director Patricia Wigney didn’t return a telephone message.

A Bethel School District spokesman said the district “determined it was in its best financial interest to settle.

