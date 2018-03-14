BOSTON (AP) — Hundreds of high school students have marched to the Massachusetts Statehouse to call for tougher gun restrictions.

The students carried signs reading “Our lives are at risk and it’s your fault” and “Protect the students, not the guns.” They also chanted “Hey, hey. Ho, ho. The NRA has got to go.”

Even though Massachusetts already has some of the toughest gun laws in the country, students like 17-year-old Boston Arts Academy junior Alexis Maxwell said more can be done.

Maxwell said she and the other students made the trek to the Statehouse Wednesday because they don’t feel their schools are safe— a scene repeated in protests across the country.

One focus of student anger is the AR-15, the kind of firearm used in several recent mass shootings.