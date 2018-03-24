CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Students led a rally at West Virginia’s Capitol to call for stricter gun laws in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

Media reports say participants at the Saturday rally in Charleston held signs that said “Protect kids not guns” and “Together we can end gun violence.”

High school student Sana Khan says she attended to support what she considers common-sense gun reform. Khan says there should be stricter background checks. She says “if we’re old enough to be shot, we’re old enough to have an opinion on getting shot.”

In Huntington, a group turned out in chilly weather to hold signs and tie red ribbons as they gathered at Heritage Station. They marched to the federal building.