DETROIT (AP) — With provocative signs and loud chants, thousands of people have marched in Michigan in support of gun restrictions.

Students from across southeastern Michigan led the way along the Detroit River and through downtown streets Saturday. They held signs that said, “Books Not Bullets” and “Am I Next?”

Another sign said that only a math test should scare kids — not the possibility of violence. A Detroit police boat on the river honked in support.

Aaron Johnson, a 21-year-old at the College for Creative Studies, carved a sign that told gun owners “to find a new hobby.” He believes the mass shooting in Florida might be the “tipping point” for gun control.

Fifty-eight-year-old Brian Koehler of St. Clair Shores says he’s a gun owner who wants common sense changes. He says there should be background checks on every gun purchase or transfer in the U.S.

Koehler says there’s no reason for someone to be able to fire 30 rounds from a magazine unless they’re in the military.