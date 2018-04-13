MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Hundreds of students have protested at the Vermont Statehouse to demand more political action to combat climate change.
The third annual Youth Rally for the Planet took place Thursday, and students called for state spending on electric school buses, a ban on new fossil fuel infrastructure and a carbon tax.
The Times Argus reports Matt Henchen started the rally four years ago. Henchen teaches a Creating Sustainable Communities at Harwood Union high School.
He says students feel strongly they are going to be disproportionately affected by climate change.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
Thursday’s events included keynote speeches from students at different schools around the state and speeches from various elected officials.