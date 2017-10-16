LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — Carmichael Lopez, a seventh-grader at Daisy Bronson Middle School in Littleton, put a global perspective on a local effort to help those in need.

“We want to be the change we wish to see in the world,” he said, quoting Gandhi.

Fellow classmate Alba Perez is hoping the change they are making will become an example.

“When you help people, other people will be inspired,” she said.

As the season of giving approaches, Lopez and Perez are among 17 Daisy Bronson Middle School working to benefit local homeless and domestic abuse shelters.

They are part of their seventh-grade class’s first Socktober sock drive, a national campaign that, localized in the Littleton area, aims to gather at least 200 pairs of new, unused socks to donate to homeless people in the North Country.

The socks will be distributed to those in the Tyler Blain House, a homeless shelter in Lancaster, the Support Center at Burch House, a domestic violence shelter in Bethlehem, and the Bancroft House, a homeless shelter for women, children and families in Franconia.

“We’ve done some food drives, but this is a new project,” their teacher, Lori Wood, said.

As they collect the socks from teachers, parents, churches and other individuals and organizations, they are putting together posters to advertise the effort.

“It’s going to help a lot,” said Joan Eaton, shelter manager at the Burch House. “Socks are something people don’t have, it’s something that’s not thought of when they come into the shelter. Socks are a great idea and I was very excited when they called.”

Wood and her students were inspired after watching a video of Kid President, produced by the SoulPancake production company, who said even small acts of love and kindness, like donating a pair of socks, can make a difference in the lives of their neighbors.

The national campaign seeks to find 2 million people to prove that small acts can make a difference and offered a challenge to viewers to find something they are passionate about, a challenge the students in Littleton readily accepted.

Part of their class also focuses heroes and discusses how local residents have helped with national humanitarian efforts, including the recent floods in Texas that left thousands there homeless.

“We’re trying to do kind things for people and thought this would be a good start,” said Wood.

Two weeks into the drive, the class remains passionate and confident that their effort will make a difference.

“It gives things to homeless people that they need,” said Bianca Seaman. “Socks are the least donated thing.”

Fellow student Alba Perez said, “We should be helping people who don’t have anything.”

Paul Shea said it’s for a good cause and helps those who have lost everything.

“Something like that will help a lot,” he said.

Student Keaton Silvers pointed to the unpredictability of life and the possibility many people could find themselves in a situation where they need a helping hand.

“What if this happens to us some day?” he said.

Giving to those in need is also satisfying to everyone involved, said Jaycee Carbonneau.

“Donating to homeless people makes you feel better about yourself,” she said.

Angela D’Orazio gave well wishes to those in the Burch, Blain and Bancroft houses, saying she hopes they soon find permanent homes.

Kristin Hauley hopes they get everything they need.

“I hope they enjoy the socks,” said student Taylor Marsh. “It’s for a good cause.”

