GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Some students at a New Jersey middle school never told anyone that a classmate had brought in an unloaded gun.

Officials at the Stewartsville Middle School held a mandatory assembly on Wednesday to remind students to say something if someone brings a gun into the building.

In a letter to parents, Greenwich Township superintendent Maria Eppolite wrote that not one student reported Monday’s incident even though several had seen the weapon or heard about it.

The school’s principal learned about the gun after students were dismissed and contacted police. The student who had the gun is not permitted on school grounds.