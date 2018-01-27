DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Students at an Ohio university can avoid inclement weather each year thanks to a set of underground tunnels.
The Dayton Daily News reports Wright State University’s pedestrian tunnel system links 20 of the university’s 22 buildings. Students say the 22-mile labyrinth offers a climate-controlled walk in any kind of weather.
The subterranean hallways make the campus more accessible for everyone. A university spokesman says the tunnel system is a “prime selling point for students with disabilities.”
Rumors have swirled for years that the tunnels were used for secret military experiments. Archivist Chris Wydman says maintenance tunnels were constructed to connect the university’s first two buildings when they were built in the 1960s. Wydman says administrators decided to fully incorporate the tunnels as the school expanded.
Most Read Stories
- Beer, burgers and haircuts: Seattle hits new high for cost of living, and it's not just housing | FYI Guy
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Take a look inside Amazon’s Spheres as they get set to open
- 10 Underappreciated Things in the Northwest That Could Kill You | PNW Magazine VIEW
- 'If you no speak English': email to Vietnamese man in Seattle sparks emotional response over language discrimination
___
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com