CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Students across the U.S. participated in a school walkout Wednesday to support gun ownership.
The walkout was organized by New Mexico student Will Riley. More than 200 of his classmates walked out with him.
Riley said in the days before the walkout that about 300 schools planned to participate. The movement was called “Stand for the Second,” aiming to raise awareness of Second Amendment rights.
Walkouts were also reported in schools in Iowa, Michigan, Montana, New York and North Carolina.
Riley was named an honorary sheriff’s deputy last week by Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage for his efforts in organizing the walkouts.
Cage said Wednesday that he was highly impressed with the Carlsbad High School event.