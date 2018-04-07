BOSTON (AP) — Inspired by gun violence survivors in Parkland Florida, students are holding town halls across the state to discuss firearm policy with legislators.

The five town hall meetings across Massachusetts are part of 120 “Town Halls for Our Lives” across the U.S. Saturday.

The local events were organized by creators of the recent March for Our Lives in Boston, and the group Stop Handgun Violence.

Student organizer Charlotte Lowell of Andover High School says that although she is not old enough to vote, she and students will learn to create “the change our classrooms and communities deserve.” Recent student activism was catalyzed by the survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14., who have spoken openly against gun violence.

Elected officials like U.S. Democratic representatives Katherine Clark and Jim McGovern are participating, along with many local politicians.