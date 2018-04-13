RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia high school student has won a statewide contest to design a license plate aimed at calling attention to the problem of distracted driving.

Kaya Windpainter, a student at Blacksburg High School, received a $1,000 prize from the American Automobile Association for her design. It features a drawing of an eye looking directly at a road and the slogan, “Eyes on the Road.” Her design will be available on license plates this summer.

Nearly 200 people submitted entries for the “Take Action Against Distraction” license plate design contest.

Eight finalists were honored Thursday by Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials during a recognition ceremony at the state Capitol.

The slogans from all eight finalists will be displayed on Department of Transportation digital message boards on major Virginia roadways.