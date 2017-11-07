PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are investigating after a University of Pennsylvania graduate student was robbed and severely beaten in Philadelphia.

Authorities say the 26-year-old was walking in West Philadelphia around 10:45 p.m. Friday when he was approached by two men described to be in their late teens or early 20s. Police say the men attacked the student and he suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull.

Surveillance footage has been released that appears to show the suspects in a convenience store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.