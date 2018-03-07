Share story

By
The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A college student in Mississippi was shot on campus and had wounds that were not life threatening.

Jackson State University released a statement Wednesday saying the student was taken to a local hospital after being shot in Dixon Hall dormitory.

The statement says there was no threat of an active shooter on campus.

The student’s name and other details were not immediately available.

