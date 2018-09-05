Share story

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A student has been shot outside a Rhode Island high school and a group of youths are being sought.

Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements tells the Providence Journal a male student is in critical condition after he was shot outside the Providence Career and Technical Academy Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, who Clements didn’t name, was taken to a Providence hospital. Clements said police are now searching for two young suspects.

The streets in front of the school were cordoned off. The newspaper reports a witness heard “two or three” shots and saw a youths fleeing from the victim, who was lying near the school’s sign around the time classes dismissed.

Wednesday was just the second day of school. The Technical Academy briefly evacuated Wednesday morning for a report of a suspected gas leak.

