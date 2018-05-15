DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s Interior Ministry says a student has been killed as security forces clashed with students protesting in the northern city of St. Louis.
Interior Minister Aly Ngouille Ndiaye says 20 others were wounded after the clashes broke out at Gaston Berger University. He says an investigation will be launched into the student’s death.
The death has provoked anger across Senegal, with students in the capital, Dakar, and the southern Casamance region blocking roads and burning tires.
The students in St. Louis were demonstrating after not receiving their monthly payment from the government. Tens of thousands of high-achieving students in the West African nation receive payments to help with school fees.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
- Indonesia’s ‘sick’ new suicide bombers: parents with their children VIEW
Student demonstrations are common in Senegal but rarely lead to deaths.